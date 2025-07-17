Restoration work at the Ayios Andronikos and Ayia Athanasia church in the Famagusta district village of Kalopsida has been completed, bicommunal technical committee on cultural heritage co-chairman Sotos Ktoris said on Thursday.

He explained that the church “dates back to the 15th or 16th century”.

The restoration project was funded by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Project.

The village of Kalopsida was historically well known for its thyme, with its Greek name literally meaning “good thyme”. It had historically been a mixed village, but by 1891, there were no Muslim inhabitants left.

After Turkey’s invasion of the island in 1974, the village’s Greek Cypriot population was displaced to the south of the island.

The majority of the village’s current inhabitants are Turkish Cypriots who were displaced from the Limassol district village of Paramali, with the village having taken on the name “Cayonu” in Turkish since then.

That name had initially been given to Paramali by the village’s Turkish Cypriot inhabitants in 1959, and means “in front of the stream”.