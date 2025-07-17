US President Donald Trump has launched a global trade war with an array of tariffs that target individual products and countries.

Trump has set a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on all imports to the United States, as well as additional duties on certain products or countries.

Here is a list of targeted tariffs he has implemented or threatened to put in place.

PRODUCT TARIFFS IN EFFECT

  • Steel and aluminum – 50 per cent
  • Autos and auto parts – 25 per cent

PRODUCT TARIFFS – THREATENED

  • Copper – 50 per cent to take effect Aug. 1
  • Pharmaceuticals – up to 200 per cent
  • Semiconductors – 25 per cent or higher
  • Movies – 100 per cent
  • Timber and lumber
  • Critical minerals
  • Aircraft, engines and parts

COUNTRY TARIFFS IN EFFECT

  • Canada – 10 per cent on energy products, 25 per cent for other products not covered by the US-Canada-Mexico Agreement
  • China – 30 per cent, with additional tariffs on some products
  • Indonesia – 19 per cent
  • Mexico – 25 per cent for products not covered by USMCA
  • United Kingdom – 10 per cent, with some auto and metal imports exempt from higher global rates
  • Vietnam – 20 per cent for some products, 40 per cent on transshipments from third countries

COUNTRY TARIFFS THREATENED TO TAKE EFFECT AUGUST 1

  • Algeria 30 per cent
  • Bangladesh 35 per cent
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina 30 per cent
  • Brazil 50 per cent
  • Brunei 25 per cent
  • Canada 35 per cent
  • Cambodia 36 per cent
  • European Union 30 per cent
  • Iraq 30 per cent
  • Japan 25 per cent
  • Kazakhstan 25 per cent
  • Laos 40 per cent
  • Libya 30 per cent
  • Malaysia 25 per cent
  • Mexico 30 per cent
  • Moldova 25 per cent
  • Myanmar 40 per cent
  • Philippines 20 per cent
  • Serbia 35 per cent
  • Sri Lanka 30 per cent
  • South Africa 30 per cent
  • South Korea 25 per cent
  • Thailand 36 per cent
  • Tunisia 25 per cent