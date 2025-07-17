US President Donald Trump has launched a global trade war with an array of tariffs that target individual products and countries.
Trump has set a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on all imports to the United States, as well as additional duties on certain products or countries.
Here is a list of targeted tariffs he has implemented or threatened to put in place.
PRODUCT TARIFFS IN EFFECT
- Steel and aluminum – 50 per cent
- Autos and auto parts – 25 per cent
PRODUCT TARIFFS – THREATENED
- Copper – 50 per cent to take effect Aug. 1
- Pharmaceuticals – up to 200 per cent
- Semiconductors – 25 per cent or higher
- Movies – 100 per cent
- Timber and lumber
- Critical minerals
- Aircraft, engines and parts
COUNTRY TARIFFS IN EFFECT
- Canada – 10 per cent on energy products, 25 per cent for other products not covered by the US-Canada-Mexico Agreement
- China – 30 per cent, with additional tariffs on some products
- Indonesia – 19 per cent
- Mexico – 25 per cent for products not covered by USMCA
- United Kingdom – 10 per cent, with some auto and metal imports exempt from higher global rates
- Vietnam – 20 per cent for some products, 40 per cent on transshipments from third countries
COUNTRY TARIFFS THREATENED TO TAKE EFFECT AUGUST 1
- Algeria 30 per cent
- Bangladesh 35 per cent
- Bosnia and Herzegovina 30 per cent
- Brazil 50 per cent
- Brunei 25 per cent
- Canada 35 per cent
- Cambodia 36 per cent
- European Union 30 per cent
- Iraq 30 per cent
- Japan 25 per cent
- Kazakhstan 25 per cent
- Laos 40 per cent
- Libya 30 per cent
- Malaysia 25 per cent
- Mexico 30 per cent
- Moldova 25 per cent
- Myanmar 40 per cent
- Philippines 20 per cent
- Serbia 35 per cent
- Sri Lanka 30 per cent
- South Africa 30 per cent
- South Korea 25 per cent
- Thailand 36 per cent
- Tunisia 25 per cent
