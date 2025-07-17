US President Donald Trump has launched a global trade war with an array of tariffs that target individual products and countries.

Trump has set a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on all imports to the United States, as well as additional duties on certain products or countries.

Here is a list of targeted tariffs he has implemented or threatened to put in place.

PRODUCT TARIFFS IN EFFECT

Steel and aluminum – 50 per cent

Autos and auto parts – 25 per cent

PRODUCT TARIFFS – THREATENED

Copper – 50 per cent to take effect Aug. 1

Pharmaceuticals – up to 200 per cent

Semiconductors – 25 per cent or higher

Movies – 100 per cent

Timber and lumber

Critical minerals

Aircraft, engines and parts

COUNTRY TARIFFS IN EFFECT

Canada – 10 per cent on energy products, 25 per cent for other products not covered by the US-Canada-Mexico Agreement

China – 30 per cent, with additional tariffs on some products

Indonesia – 19 per cent

Mexico – 25 per cent for products not covered by USMCA

United Kingdom – 10 per cent, with some auto and metal imports exempt from higher global rates

Vietnam – 20 per cent for some products, 40 per cent on transshipments from third countries

COUNTRY TARIFFS THREATENED TO TAKE EFFECT AUGUST 1