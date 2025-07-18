Friday’s weather is expected to be hot and humid in most parts, with temperatures set to rise to 36 degrees Celsius inland, 32 degrees Celsius on the coasts, and 28 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Meanwhile, there will be increased cloud cover across swathes of the island, with it possible that isolated rain will fall, with the od storm possible in the mountains.

Overnight, cloud cover will persist, with light fog and mist possible in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Temperatures will drop to 23 degrees Celsius inland and on the coasts and 20 degrees Celsius in the mountains.

Over the weekend and on Monday, more intermittent clouds and more rain showers will be possible, with temperatures expected to rise significantly as the weekend goes on.