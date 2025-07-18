The United States hope that further progress towards the resumption of talks to reunify the island will be made, ambassador Julie Davis said on Friday.

“We welcome news from the broader format meeting in New York of plans for continued engagement and additional initiatives to build trust in Cyprus,” Davis said in a post on X.

She added that “we hope further progress toward the resumption of talks to reunify the island according to relevant UN Security Council resolutions will be made to improve the lives of all Cypriots.”