After seizing a large quantity of products containing cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), police on Saturday morning arrested a 25-year-old in his Paralimni home.

According to police, a total of 213 products containing dry plant matter, 61 packages with products containing THC and 12 packages containing CBD products without the required marketing authorisation were found and confiscated by the officers.

The 25-year-old was arrested for evident offences.

The coordinated operation was carried out in a collaborative effort of the drug squad YKAN and the Paralimni police.