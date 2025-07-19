The introduction of confidence-building measures was likened to “small painkillers in the face of the great trauma of the ongoing occupation”, the Pancyprian Refugee Committee (PEP) said on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s 51st anniversary of the Turkish invasion.

“[The refugee community] lives and breathes for the day of return, knowing that time is running out,” PEP said, appealing for the support of the government in addressing the “major issues faced by younger generations.”

“The passage of 51 years must awaken the entire Cypriot people and make everybody aware that the goal of the solution does not only concern the displaced, but the Hellenism as a whole that inhabits the golden-green leaf of the Mediterranean,” it added.

PEP reiterated that the true obstacle to a solution was a lack of trust between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, in addition to the continued presence of Turkish occupation forces and Ankara’s geopolitical ambitions, stressing that intercommunal cooperation had in the past demonstrated that peaceful coexistence was indeed possible.

The committee also welcomed recent legislative proposals addressing refugee concerns, including compensation for properties lost through the division and the strengthening of the 0.4 per cent solidarity fund, urging the government to initiate relevant actions.

“PEP once again reaffirms the will and determination of the refugee world to find a just solution that ensures the end of the occupation, lifts the invasive rights and foreign guarantees, brings about the removal of the Turkish occupation troops and leads to the substantial reunification of our homeland as a federal state within the EU, with one international personality, one indivisible sovereignty, one citizenship,” PEP said.

Finally, it called on “all Greek Cypriots and especially the youth” to actively participate in anti-occupation events and reaffirm their commitment to what PEP called “a just solution” based on UN resolutions, leading to reunification under a federal structure.