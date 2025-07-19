After a series of sold-out performances in Athens, the explosive Takis Zacharatos returns to Cyprus this July with his brand-new show Apo Konta (Up Close) and it is a glittering spectacle filled with laughter, music, satire and pure stage magic.

First, Zacharatos will razzle-dazzle Limassol fans with a show at the Marios Tokas Municipal Garden Theatre on July 24 followed by another performance at Nicosia’s Makarios III Amphitheatre on the following evening.

The multi-talented showman invites audiences to dream, laugh, sing and journey with him through an unforgettable evening of theatrical surprises and jaw-dropping impersonations. With seamless transformations and unpredictable parodies, Zacharatos channels beloved Greek icons including Angela Dimitriou, Anna Vissi, Giorgos Mazonakis, Stelios Kazantzidis, Vicky Moscholiou, Marina Satti and Katerina Lioliou as well some other personas that will surprise audiences. Think of past duets, or ones that never could.

Two hours of pure entertainment await next week, featuring live music, biting satire, spectacular costumes and boundless energy. As always, Zacharatos promises to blur the line between reality and illusion with his signature mix of humour and heart.

Takis Zacharatos – Apo Konta

Live music, song and entertainment show by Greek performer. July 24. Marios Tokas Municipal Garden Theatre, Limassol. July 25. Makarios III Amphitheatre, Nicosia. 9pm. In Greek. From €35. www.soldoutticketbox.com