At around 02:45am on Saturday morning, police arrested a 36-year-old man for drunk driving on the Larnaca-Ayia Napa highway, finding he was almost eight times over the limit.

He was stopped near the exit for the village of Sotira.

The 36-year-old underwent a preliminary alcotest, which gave a reading of 162µg instead of the legal limit of 22.

The man was then taken to Ayia Napa police station, where he underwent a final alcohol test with a reading of 109µg.

He was arrested on the spot.