Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is set to pay a visit to the north on Sunday, 51 years since the invasion of the island by Turkish troops in 1974.

Announcing Erdogan’s visit, Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar’s communication director Burhanettin Duran, said Erdogan would meet Tatar and attend the inauguration of some projects which had been implemented with the financial support of Turkey.

Erdogan was most recently in the north in May when he opened the new ‘presidential palace’.