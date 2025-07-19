Did you know the charming mountain village of Farmakas hosts a one-day summer music festival? Not only is it a highly-anticipated local event, it has also become a beloved annual tradition. This year, the Farmakas Summer Music Festival returns for the 13th time, promising a night of non-stop entertainment, dancing and summer celebration.

Organised by the Youth Centre of Farmakas, the 2025 festival brings with it new energy, exciting surprises and a big name from the Greek music scene.

“Get ready for more energy, more music, and more fun than ever before,” say organisers. “Join us on Saturday, August 9 at the specially designed festival grounds in the beautiful village of Farmakas for a night filled with rhythm, joy and the flavours of summer.”

A live concert by popular Greek singer Giorgos Tsalikis will draw the crowds as he takes the stage at 8.30pm to perform his biggest hits and favourite summer songs. Known for his lively performances and infectious stage presence, Tsalikis is sure to get the audience singing and dancing along.

After the concert, the party continues into the night with music from DJ SS, who will take over the decks and keep the vibes going. Around the square, food stalls and bars will serve summer snacks and refreshments, completing the festival atmosphere.

Farmakas Summer Music Festival

Live concert by Giorgos Tsalikis and party with DJ SS. August 9. Farmakas central square. 9.30pm. €15. www.ticketmaster.cy