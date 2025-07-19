Cyprus’ foreign ministry on Saturday condemned attacks against civilians and religious sites in Sweida, Syria, expressing concern over the violence there.

In a post on X, the ministry said that “Cyprus remains extremely concerned by the heightening of sectarian violence in Sweida of Syria despite the announced ceasefire. We unequivocally condemn all forms of sectarian attacks against civilians and religious sites. Immediate de-escalation and peaceful resolution of disputes is imperative.”

The ministry highlighted that calm must be restored and “the perpetrators of this horrific violence must be held accountable. We reiterate the urgency for full implementation of the US-led ceasefire agreement, which we warmly welcome, as crucial to this end.”

The authorities must ensure rapid, safe and unimpeded access to humanitarian aid for all civilians, the ministry added, noting that, at the same time, Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be fully respected.

“Cyprus reaffirms that an inclusive transition must safeguard full respect of the rights of all Syrians, irrespective of ethnic or religious background. National reconciliation and curbing sectarian violence are essential for the security and stability of Syria, so that the country can thrive in prosperity and peace with all its neighbours,” it concluded.

Machinegun fire and mortar shelling continued in the area on Saturday after days of bloodshed.