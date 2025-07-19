French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed the results of the expanded meeting on the Cyprus problem held in New York this week under the auspices of the UN secretary-general.

In a post on X, Macron said the adoption of new cooperation initiatives announced by UNSG Antonio Guterres demonstrate a positive perspective towards restoring confidence.

The French President also said he encourages the UNSG to move towards the resumption of negotiations with a view to finding a just and lasting settlement of the Cyprus issue, on the basis of a bizonal bicommunal federation, respecting the parameters defined by the Security Council and the acquis communautaire.

Macron added that France supports the efforts of the UNSG and his personal envoy and that it is ready to assist.

Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides described France’s support as invaluable.

Commenting on Macron’s post on X, President Nikos Christodoulides thanked his counterpart and pointed out that France’s support, as a member of the UN Security Council and the European Union, is invaluable.

Another informal meeting on the Cyprus problem is anticipated later this year to follow up on initiatives agreed by the parties in New York.

UNSG António Guterres said after the meeting that both sides had demonstrated a commitment to continuing a dialogue on the way forward. Guterres also announced he would meet jointly with Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar during the General Assembly high-level week in September.

Discussions continue on outstanding issues, including the opening of crossing points and a solar energy installation in the buffer zone.

In New York, the two leaders agreed to cooperate on a number of issues, including the exchange of cultural artefacts, while the UNSG’s envoy Maria Angela Holguín will continue her efforts.

Earlier on Saturday director of the president’s press office Victoras Papadopoulos said a clear response had been given by the international community to the Turkish side’s demand to change the basis for a solution after calls for a two-state solution.

Speaking on CyBC radio, he said the UNSG, the EU, Britain and Greece reaffirmed their commitment to the Security Council resolutions for a bizonal bicommunal federation.

He also said that during the five-party meeting, small steps were taken to create the conditions for the continuation of the effort to resume talks.