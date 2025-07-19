A 22-year-old man was arrested in Limassol on Saturday morning after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a dangerous chase that resulted in multiple accidents.

Police said the incident began on Friday morning when a76-year-old Limassol resident reported his car, which had been parked on his private premises, was stolen.

Later on Friday, officers spotted the vehicle in question being driven by an unknown driver and gave chase.

Upon noticing the police officers, the suspect attempted to flee, ramming a police vehicle and proceeding to drive in a reckless and dangerous manner.

During the chase, the officers noticed that the vehicle’s boot was open, with a bicycle inside which eventually fell onto the road.

Ignoring the officers’ repeated signals to stop, the driver continued his attempted escape, causing two further traffic accidents and endangering public safety.

The chase came to an end when the 22-year-old lost control of the car and crashed into the wall of a residential building.

He then attempted to flee on foot but was immediately apprehended by the officers and arrested for evident offences.

The suspect was later identified as a 22-year-old resident.

During his questioning at the police station, he admitted to the offences, however claimed he had found the bicycle in the vehicle.