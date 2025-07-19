Bicycle police officers on Friday midday arrested a 31-year-old in Larnaca, who ended up acting aggressively when they tried to arrest him after an inspection revealed reasons to do so, eventually biting the hand of one of the officers, police reported on Saturday.

A subsequent search of the man’s vehicle revealed a 9cm knife in the driver’s possession. He was also found to be driving without a driving licence or insurance certificate.

Later investigation revealed that the 31-year-old had provided false information during the initial check, resulting in him being re-arrested.

The suspect appeared before the Larnaca district court on Saturday, where he was remanded for two days.

The incident follows a similar one earlier this week when a bicycle officer was bitten while arresting him in Limassol.