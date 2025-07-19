Russian forces staged a mass drone attack on the Ukrainian Black Sea port city of Odesa early on Saturday, setting ablaze at least one multi-storey apartment building and killing one resident, authorities said.

In recent weeks, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukrainian cities, prompting US President Donald Trump to sharpen his tone against Russia and to threaten harsher sanctions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the attack on Odesa injured six people, including a child.

Russia launched over 30 missiles and 300 drones during its overnight assault that affected 10 regions of the country, he added on Telegram, and reiterated the importance of air defence provision.

Ukraine has been asking for additional support from allies to deliver aid and invest in domestic production to repel Russia’s attacks.

Five missiles and 30 drones hit 12 locations, and seven locations were hit by downed aerial objects, Ukraine’s air force said in a statement on Telegram.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched against its smaller neighbour more than three years ago. Thousands of civilians have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

In the northeastern Sumy region, the latest drone attack damaged critical infrastructure, leaving several thousand families without electricity, Zelenskiy said.

Odesa Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov earlier said that at least 20 drones had converged on the city, a frequent Russian target, and he said at least one multi-storey apartment building was on fire.

Pictures posted online showed a fire engulfing floors near the top of one building and emergency crews moving extended ladders into place. Smoke billowed from windows.

Parents were seen carrying children to safety in blankets.