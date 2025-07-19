Saturday’s weather will be mainly clear with increased cloudiness in the mountains expected in the afternoon, likely to give isolated rains, mainly in the mountains.

Temperatures will rise up to 37 degrees Celsius inland, 31 degrees on the west coast, around 33 degrees in the remaining coastal areas and up to 30 degrees in the higher mountains. The sea will be slightly rough

Moderate winds will initially blow southeasterly to southwesterly, at 3 Beaufort, before gradually moving to the south- and north-west with up to 4 Beaufort. Winds at the south coast will be strong at 5 Beaufort.

In the night from Saturday to Sunday, skies will be mainly clear with the possibility of low clouds or light fog. Light winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest at 3 to 4Beaufort and the sea is expected to be slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to around 23 degrees on the coast and inland and reach 19 degrees in the higher mountains.

On Sunday and Monday the weather will remain mainly clear with locally increased cloudiness and isolated rain possible in the afternoon.