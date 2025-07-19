A 37-year-old Polish woman set to depart Larnaca airport for London was arrested on Saturday after large quantities of undeclared tobacco products were found in her luggage.

A search of her two suitcases revealed 170 cartons of cigarettes containing 200 cigarettes each, as well as 3kg of rolling tobacco, all of which were lacking the mandatory health warnings in Greek and Turkish, as well as security features and unique traceability codes, indicating they were smuggled and no duty had been paid on them.

The woman was arrested on the spot and is expected to appear before the Larnaca district court on Sunday.