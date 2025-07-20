Εgypt, Israel and the State of Palestine have expressed their support in efforts for peace in Cyprus, invited to comment on the 51st anniversary of the coup and the Turkish invasion and occupation of the island’s northern third.

Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Abdallah Attari said Cyprus and Palestine must maintain their faith in international law and legitimacy while Egyptian Ambassador, Mohamed Zaazou said his country supports efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue in accordance with international legitimacy and the relevant UN security council resolutions. Israel’s Ambassador, Oren Anolik expressed support for a negotiated, peaceful solution in full respect of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Cyprus.

Speaking to CNA, Mohamed Zaazou, Ambassador of Egypt to Cyprus said, “Egypt recognizes that a comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus issue will contribute to peace and stability in the region”.

He said, “Egypt affirms its support to Cyprus on the Cyprus issue, its backing for efforts to resolve it in accordance to international legitimacy and the relevant UN security council resolutions to reunify the island”.

At the same time, “Egypt also welcomes the recent efforts of the UN Secretary General to resume the negotiation process between the relevant parties”.

In his comment, Israel’s Ambassador in Nicosia, Oren Anolik said as a partner and friend, “Israel supports the ongoing efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive and viable settlement of the Cyprus problem, in line with the established international framework”.

On the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus in 1974, he said “Israel joins in commemorating this somber period in the island’s history”, adding “our thoughts are with all those affected and with the continuing efforts to achieve peace and reconciliation”.

The Israeli diplomat said the Cyprus-Israel relationship today is “strong and characterized by close cooperation in various fields, such as: energy, innovation, real estate, defense, tourism, health and emergency response” while the “historic connections, as well as other cultural ties, are beautifully documented in a publication recently released by the Embassy of Israel in Nicosia, entitled “When Aphrodite met King David.” This book brings to light captivating stories that continue to resonate and bind our peoples through time”.

An excellent example of the enduring bond is the compassion shown by the Cypriot people between 1946 and 1949, when the island offered refuge to over 50,000 Jewish Holocaust survivors in internment camps as they awaited a new beginning in Israel. The compassion of that time, Anolik added, remains a cornerstone of the friendship between our peoples.

We wish for a peaceful resolution that would reunify the island in a manner that ensures stability, prosperity, and dignity for all inhabitants of the island”, he concluded.

Ambassador of the State of Palestine, Abdallah Attari, said “in an era where the logic of power and aggression prevails, and the problems of nations are addressed with double standards by global decision-making centers, Palestinians and Cypriots—like all peoples facing national and historical issues—must maintain their faith in international law and legitimacy”.

Commitment to the principles of international law, he added, “remains the only consistent path toward a just peace, the restoration of rights, and the prevention of any form of violation of a people’s sovereignty”.