Nicosia’s unwavering goal is the “liberation and reunification of Cyprus, through a viable solution as provided by international law, that will ensure the rights and well-being of all Cypriots,” Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos says, on the occasion of the 51st anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus.

In a message on X, the Minister points to the 51 years that passed since the invasion and occupation of a third of Cyprus’ territory, as well as to the flagrant violation of human rights and international law, perpetrated by Turkey.

He also refers to Cyprus’ ongoing efforts for a Cyprus settlement, through its commitment to the UN Security Council Resolutions, and with Cyprus being an EU member state, guided by the European acquis and the fundamental principles and values of the European family