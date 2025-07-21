Ayia Napa Marina and Nicosia’s favourite pub, Moondogs, are joining forces and raising their glasses for the most enjoyable event of this summer: CraftXBeerience! On Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3, Ayia Napa Marina will host a two-day celebration full of refreshing craft beer, live music, culinary delights and surprises for both kids and adults.

From 5pm to midnight, the Marina will transform into a vibrant festival space where visitors can sample unique labels from Cypriot microbreweries, enjoy street food flavors that cater to every taste, and savour a true seaside festival experience. To add even more excitement, two of Cyprus’ most beloved artists will take the stage:

Saturday, August 2: The explosive Minus One bring high-energy rock vibes to the stage.

The explosive bring high-energy rock vibes to the stage. Sunday, August 3: The talented Giannis Margaris closes out the festival with a captivating live performance.

Both live performances start at 8.30pm.

CraftXBeerience isn’t just a beer festival – it’s an experience that brings together friends, families, locals and visitors at one of Cyprus’ most beautiful summer spots. Beer lovers will enjoy a feast of flavours, while guests of all ages can have fun with various happenings, competitions, activities and surprises that will keep the vibe going late into the night.

The event is brought to you by Ayia Napa Marina and Moondogs, with Cablenet as the official media sponsor.

Free entrance.

More info at https://www.marinaayianapa.com/