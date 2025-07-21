This summer, Jamie’s Italian invites guests to experience the new Amalfi Menu – a vibrant culinary journey inspired by the enchanting Amalfi Coast and Jamie Oliver’s most cherished Italian memories.

The menu features fresh, Mediterranean dishes that capture the simplicity and deliciousness of Italian cuisine. Guests can start with “Olives on Ice” or the indulgent “Mortadella Bruschetta” topped with ricotta cream, basil pesto and pistachios. For the main course, highlights include “Mezzelune Primavera” – pasta parcels filled with four cheeses, peas and fresh mint – and “Aqua Pazza”, sea bass fillet served in a fragrant sauce with cherry tomatoes, olives and capers.

To finish, guests may choose between a zesty “Amalfi Lemon Cheesecake” with meringue and lemon curd, or a silky “Panna Cotta” with mango coulis and white chocolate.

To accompany their meal, guests can select from a variety of refreshing summer cocktails, each offered at the special price of €6. These include the classic “Aperol Spritz”, the refreshing “Hugo”, the distinctive “Jamie’s Mojito with Prosecco”, the “Blackberry & Vanilla Daiquiri” and the ever-popular “Caipirinha” with Canario Cachaça and fresh lime.

The Amalfi Menu will be available throughout the summer at Jamie’s Italian restaurants, offering a delicious escape filled with sunshine, freshness and laid-back Italian charm.

