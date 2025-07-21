Road Transport Department set for reorganisation as focus on saving lives

The Road Transport Department (TOM) will undergo a total overhaul as part of measures to be implemented after a report prepared by the inquiry commission into the history of faulty airbags, the transport ministry announced on Monday.

The ministry has concluded a first reading of the report, which it said pointed out liabilities and problems, and has already decided on measures.

“The ministry’s permanent secretary has been requested to proceed immediately with measures to reconstruct and restructure TOM, in line with its obligations emanating from current legislation and the European directive,” it said.

The possibility of receiving technical support from the EU, through DG Reform, is also being looked into.

Furthermore, an audit will be carried out by the Internal Audit Service.

TOM and the Department of Electromechanical Services are set to implement new procedures based on the conclusions of the inquiry.

“We aim to operate a Vehicle Technical Directorate to strengthen the state’s technical capabilities for the control and management of issues related to vehicle safety,” the ministry added.

A meeting of the Road Safety Council with the participation of all involved, including the police, has been convened to discuss the findings in the report.

The transport ministry, “fully aware of its responsibility towards the people, expresses its sincere respect and compassion to the families of the victims”, it said, adding that this awareness must be coupled with actions that will make sure that “such tragic incidents will not recur”.

“We acknowledge and honour the dignity of the families that turned their pain into strength and their sorrow into a pursuit for the common good. Their struggle continues, as does our effort for the substantive handling of the issue of recalls – a problem that has been pending for 15 years and remains open” until all owners of private cars have been informed.

“In this effort, the contribution of the people is decisive. We call on everyone to cooperate with the authorities and immediately take the necessary action when informed about a recall of their vehicles. Recalls save lives – and responding in time saves lives.”

The transport ministry mentioned the recent accident, where “the owner of the vehicle had been notified thrice but had not responded”.

“Road safety concerns us all and that is why we once again urge the people not to drive cars under airbag recall until [the parts] have been replaced.”

The ministry assured it remained dedicated to protecting human lives.

The issue of airbags stems from the production of faulty airbags by Japanese company Takata. The company’s airbags suffer a fault related to exposure to high levels of heat or humidity, which means they have a tendency to explode when released under such circumstances.

This explosion shoots the airbag’s metal inflator outwards and in the direction of the person it was designed to protect, potentially causing further injuries or, in some cases, death.

Faulty airbags have caused two deaths in Cyprus, those of Styliani Giorgalli last year and Kyriakos Oxinos in 2023, while Alexandros Lougos has so far undergone 21 surgeries to restore his face after being involved in an accident in 2017.