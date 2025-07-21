Parts of two major highways will be closed on Monday evening for overnight roadworks, with police urging drivers to proceed with caution.

Asphalt works will take place from 8pm this evening until 5.30am on Tuesday on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway.

The works will affect the two lanes heading from Limassol to Nicosia, between the junction with the Larnaca-Nicosia motorway and the Kotsiatis exit.

Traffic will be diverted to the third lane during the works.

The second phase of the works will continue on Tuesday night, from the Kotsiatis exit to the Halepianes exit. This section will also be affected until 5.30am on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, resurfacing works will also take place on the Nicosia-Kokkinotrimithia-Akaki motorway.

The road heading towards Akaki will be closed from 8pm on Monday until 5.30am on Tuesday. The closure will affect the stretch between the Kokkinotrimithia roundabout and the Mammari exit.

Traffic in this area will be redirected to the opposite lane, which will operate with a two-way flow for vehicles travelling both to Nicosia and Akaki.

The public works department said the Akaki-bound roadworks will continue nightly from Monday through Thursday morning.