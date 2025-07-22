The Kourion and Limassol municipalities will manage parts of their beaches this summer, adopting Ayia Napa’s model to improve services while ensuring low costs for locals and visitors, it emerged on Tuesday.

In an article published by the Limassol Chamber of Commerce (Evel), Kourion mayor Pantelis Georgiou said that the municipality has taken responsibility for services and facilities at Kourion and Lady’s Mile beaches, excluding areas adjacent to restaurants.

The aim, he stressed, is to provide “quality service at a low cost.” He added that sunbeds on the municipality-run zones will be charged at €2.50, and visitors are free to bring their own ice packs or other equipment without interference.

At Kourion beach, facilities have already been installed, but at Lady’s Mile, sunbeds will only be set up once the turtle nesting season ends.

This decision was made in consultation with the bases’ environment department to avoid disturbing the hatchlings.

Georgiou also confirmed plans to construct public toilets and offices for beach inspectors, with provisions for people with disabilities.

“We believe all beaches should be accessible to everyone,” he said. Recycling bins will also be introduced on both beaches, covering around 80 per cent of the area, to promote recycling and encourage people to separate their waste on the spot.

“We want to set an example as a local authority that we must move forward, respecting the environment in which we operate,” Georgiou added.

In Limassol, the municipality is directly operating part of Olympia beach that remains outside private leases.

Mayor Yiannis Armeftis said the council is creating around 100 sunbed spots on either side of the ‘Thalassokoritso’ refreshment bar, in less commercial areas near the beach volleyball courts.

“The aim is to see if the municipality can manage these facilities effectively and in line with the law,” Armeftis noted.

Umbrellas are already being installed, with sunbeds to follow shortly. The service will run during the summer, with prices set by the beach committee.

Armeftis added that with Tserkez Tsiflik now incorporated into Limassol municipality, coordination with the British bases has ensured all facilities and charges comply with regulations.

He also revealed plans for a broader redesign of the Olympia coastal front, which has seen significant growth in users and needs over the past two decades.

Meanwhile, Amathus mayor Kyriakos Xydias told Evel that his municipality is exploring whether to manage its beaches directly.

However, he cautioned that the beaches are divided into small sections, and it may not be financially viable for the local authority to take on such operations.