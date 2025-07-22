A 38-year-old man has been arrested and remanded in custody after members of the drug squad Ykan discovered a quantity of illegal drugs in his vehicle and other premises linked to him.

According to the police, the search was carried out on Monday afternoon under court warrants. Officers searched the suspect’s residence, vehicle and additional properties, where they found a total of 344 grammes of cannabis, 15 grammes of ecstasy, and two precision scales with traces of cannabis.

The man was arrested and is being held in custody as investigations continue.

He is being investigated for illegal possession, use, and possession with intent to supply.