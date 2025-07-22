More than five kilos of cannabis were seized at Larnaca airport last week in a joint operation by Cyprus police and customs authorities.

According to a statement from the police communication branch, the drugs were found on July 14 in two separate parcels. The packages had arrived from a foreign country and were inspected as part of routine checks.

Inside, officers discovered a total of five kilos and 592 grams of cannabis. The substances were immediately confiscated.

The operation was carried out by the drug law enforcement unit (Ykan) with the support of customs officials. Police said investigations are ongoing to trace the origin and intended recipient of the parcels.

Authorities have not yet announced any arrests or named the country of origin of the shipment. However, they confirmed that the case is being treated as part of wider efforts to combat drug trafficking through postal and cargo systems.

Cyprus police have increased checks at entry points in recent months, following concerns that criminal groups may be using airports to move illegal substances into the country.

Officials said the seizure shows the importance of cooperation between law enforcement agencies. They also urged the public to report any suspicious activity.

No further details have been released at this stage.