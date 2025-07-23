Clip News SA, the leading Media Monitoring & Analysis company in Cyprus and Greece, has renewed its partnership with the Cyprus Publishers Association for another year, until September 2026.

The agreement, implemented since September 2022 following a relevant tender, was the first to establish in the Cypriot market a legal, organsed and fully regulated framework for the distribution and utilisation of publicity monitoring services, ensuring respect for creators’ intellectual property rights.

“The renewal of our partnership with the Cyprus Publishers Association confirms our commitment to providing Media Monitoring services with quality, professionalism, and respect for intellectual property,” stated Katerina Kechagia, Vice President of Clip News and responsible for the company’s operations in Cyprus.

“Over these three years, we have managed to transform the media monitoring market in Cyprus, offering not just information, but essential tools for strategic analysis. Our goal is to continue being the most reliable partner for communication, PR, and marketing professionals with data-driven solutions that lead to informed decisions.”

Clip News remains the legal provider of publicity monitoring and analysis services for the members of the Cyprus Publishers Association. The company continuously invests in technology, enhancing the accuracy, speed and usability of its services, offering its subscribers a dynamic and ever-evolving experience, designed around their needs.

For more information, visit: www.clipnews.cy or contact: [email protected].

About Clip News

With more than 30 years of expertise in the field of Media Monitoring, Clip News offers comprehensive publicity clipping and analysis services for Press, TV, Radio, Internet Social Media. It combines the use of machine learning and AI technologies with the specialisation of its analysts, providing valuable insights for communication and marketing professionals. It is a member of the World Association of Media Monitoring Companies (FIBEP) and the International Association for the Measurement and Evaluation of Communication (AMEC). In 2024, the company was awarded by AMEC as “Organisation of the Year” in its category, one of the highest honours in the global communications industry.