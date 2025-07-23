The trial-within-a-trial over the case of German estate agent Eva Isabella Kunzel continued at the Nicosia criminal court. She is accused of unlawfully handling Greek Cypriot properties in the Turkish-held north of Cyprus.

A defence witness, interpreter Malvina Sgardeli, told the court she believed the defendant had not fully understood the reasons for her arrest when they first met on July 8, 2024 at the Lycavitos police station. According to the witness, Kunzel only had vague details from her lawyer via Google Translate, which led to her being called in for translation services.

However, the prosecution challenged this, stressing that Kunzel had been informed of the charges at Larnaca airport upon her arrival. The court heard that Sgardeli could not confirm what was said at the airport but only relayed what Kunzel told her during their first meeting, that she had been arrested, taken to a room, and her bags were searched.

The prosecution also disputed Sgardeli’s view that Kunzel lacked adequate English. They argued there was no basis for the claim, as no proper English conversation had taken place. The witness said her impression was based on minimal English greetings and the use of an online app to explain legal matters during the meeting.

Sgardeli testified that during a later visit to the central prisons in January 2025, Kunzel showed improved English skills in casual conversation. Still, she needed translation when legal issues were discussed. She also recalled translating police documents for the accused but could not remember their content.

The trial-within-a-trial resumes on August 5 at 9am, when both prosecution and defence will present closing arguments. A date for the court’s decision is expected to be announced then.