With one of the most significant gold distinctions in its history, Cyprus returned from the European Girls’ Olympiad in Informatics (EGOI 2025), held in Bonn, Germany. Gymnasium student Mariza Paspalli earned a gold medal, adding to Cyprus’ growing record of success and inspiring more young girls to pursue excellence in computing.

The Cypriot delegation also included Selina Arkatiti, Marina Georgiou and Elisavet Dimopoulou, accompanied by secondary school teachers Chara Skoutelli and Sotiroula Yiassoumi. All team members competed with passion and integrity, proudly representing Cyprus at a high academic level.

This distinction holds special significance for the Cyprus Computer Society (CCS), as it reinforces ongoing efforts to bridge the gender gap in the field of Informatics, while empowering more girls to participate actively and equally in scientific and technological opportunities.

The momentum is set to continue throughout 2025, with Cyprus preparing to compete in two major international events this summer: the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) and the Balkan Olympiad in Informatics (BOI) – both offering further opportunities for recognition. Furthermore, this October, Cyprus will proudly host the Junior Balkan Olympiad in Informatics (jBOI 2025) for the first time, offering a unique platform to showcase Europe’s emerging talent in Informatics.

The Cyprus Computer Society warmly congratulates Mariza Paspalli for her gold medal and all members of the team for their outstanding effort. We also extend heartfelt thanks to everyone – educators, mentors, volunteers and supporters – who consistently contribute to creating opportunities and supporting young people, especially girls, in their pursuit of excellence in technology and computer science.

Best of luck to the students who will represent Cyprus in the upcoming Olympiads, and to the dedicated educators who will volunteer during the jBOI 2025 hosted in Cyprus.

The Cyprus Olympiad in Informatics is organised annually by the CCS, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sports and Youth. The initiative is powered by ECOMMBX, and supported by XM, Oracle Academy, and ICDL. More information on the websites: www.coinformatics.org and www.ccs.org.cy