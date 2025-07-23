The extradition of a 38-year-old man to Jordan was halted on Wednesday after the Paphos district court identified serious procedural irregularities in the documents submitted by Jordanian authorities.

The man, who was wanted by Jordan to serve a 10-year sentence for premeditated murder handed down in absentia, appeared before the Paphos district court for the continuation of his extradition hearing.

However, the court found that the documents presented by the Kingdom of Jordan contained significant deficiencies, as outlined under Article 9 (II) of the relevant Cypriot extradition legislation.

According to court statements, the ministry of justice and public order shared the court’s assessment, leading to the withdrawal of the extradition request. As a result, the defence was vindicated, and the extradition process was terminated.

The 38-year-old had been arrested in Paphos on May 29, 2025, following a request from Jordanian authorities. He was initially held in custody pending the outcome of extradition proceedings.

On July 4, the court released him after his attorney, Elias Satolias, successfully argued against continued detention, citing delays in securing necessary authorisations by Cypriot authorities.

The case was adjourned to July 23 to allow the Republic to pursue the extradition request. However, due to the identified irregularities, the request was formally withdrawn at Wednesday’s hearing.