Limassol has emerged as the strongest performer for high-end house rentals in Cyprus’ residential property market, while Nicosia recorded the lowest average rents, according to a report released on Wednesday by Landbank Analytics.

The analysis, based on listings collected from real estate platforms, provides a detailed breakdown of average asking rents for houses, highlighting significant regional variations and market dynamics.

The report revealed that average house rents in Limassol climbed to €5,099 in July 2025, further confirming its position as the most expensive district for high-end rentals.

Meanwhile, Paphos followed closely with an average rent of €4,338, reflecting strong demand for premium properties and confirming its status as a prime destination for luxury residential leases.

By contrast, Nicosia recorded the lowest average rent among all districts at €2,756.

“This latest analysis highlights the shifting supply of rental housing and the continued upward pressure on prices across Cyprus,” said Andreas Christophorides, CEO of the Landbank Group.

He went on to explain that “Limassol continues to serve as a powerful magnet for demand, driving rental prices upward amid sustained economic activity and limited housing supply.”

Furthermore, the shortage is particularly evident in larger homes, where availability struggles to keep pace with demand across several districts, resulting in rising rents.

Across Cyprus as a whole, a total of 502 houses were listed for rent in July. Notably, Limassol accounted for 323 properties, approximately 64.3 per cent of total listings.

Nicosia came second with 67 listings (13.3 per cent), while Larnaca followed with 54 (10.7 per cent).

Paphos accounted for 46 houses (9.2 per cent), and Famagusta had the smallest number of listings with just 12 homes (2.4 per cent).

In Limassol, rental prices showed a steep increase according to house size, with six-bedroom properties reaching nearly €10,000 per month.

Two-bedroom houses, by comparison, averaged €2,119, whereas three-bedroom homes stood at €3,286. Four-bedroom houses commanded an average of €5,933, while five-bedroom homes were listed at €8,431 per month.

Similarly, Paphos displayed strong demand for larger homes. Four-bedroom houses averaged €5,358 per month, with five-bedroom homes at €5,675 and six-bedroom properties slightly higher at €5,700.

In contrast, smaller houses were more affordable, as three-bedroom homes were listed at an average of €3,220, while two-bedroom houses stood at €2,300.

Although Nicosia recorded the second-largest number of available houses, it reported the lowest average house rent among all districts at €2,756.

More specifically, two-bedroom homes averaged €1,000 per month, while three-bedroom houses stood at €2,149.

Four-bedroom properties were listed at €2,791, and five-bedroom homes reached €3,638. Additionally, six-bedroom houses commanded €4,360.

In Larnaca, the average monthly rent stood at €2,908, with three- to five-bedroom homes making up most of the market.

The company reported that three-bedroom houses averaged €1,968 per month, whereas four-bedroom homes were listed at €2,709. Five-bedroom properties reached €2,964. At the same time, smaller two-bedroom homes averaged €1,338, while six-bedroom houses commanded €4,500.

Meanwhile, Famagusta recorded an average house rent of €3,138. However, the district’s limited pool of listings created some pricing anomalies.

For example, two-bedroom homes averaged €1,400 per month, while three-bedroom houses stood at €2,775. Four-bedroom properties were listed at €2,500, and five-bedroom homes commanded €5,250 per month.