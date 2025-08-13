The Freedom24 sailing team is participating in the 2025 Garmin ORC World Championship, one of the most prestigious events on the global sailing calendar. Held over August 8–16 in Tallinn, Estonia, the regatta brings elite crews to the scenic waters of Tallinn Bay and the Gulf of Finland.

Except for a pause in 2020 due to the pandemic, the ORC World Championship has been staged annually at leading venues across Europe and the United States. It attracts professional crews from around the world for a week of demanding offshore and inshore racing. This year’s edition has drawn 65 yachts from nine European nations, promising a showcase of world-class competition.

The Freedom24 crew are experienced competitors. As regular contenders in the Cyprus Sailing Championship and organisers of major regattas — including the 2023 European FAREAST 28R Sailing Championship — they have played a major role in putting Cyprus on the global sailing map. All Freedom24 team members hold membership in the Cyprus Sailing Federation and the Cyprus Sports Organisation.

“Our team has competed in many regattas, but racing here is an entirely different challenge,” said Evgenii Tiapkin, Executive Director of Freedom24 and captain of the sailing team. “Competing at the 2025 Garmin ORC World Championship is both an honour and a responsibility. We are proud to represent Cyprus and to measure our skills against some of the finest sailors in the world.”

The 2025 Garmin ORC World Championship features three racing classes — A, B and C — each contesting two offshore races and up to six inshore windward/leeward races. Class winners will be crowned 2025 ORC World Champions, with additional honours for all-amateur crews in the Corinthian division.

Organised by the historic Kalev Yacht Club, in partnership with the Tallinn Olympic Sailing Centre, the Estonian Sailing Federation and the Offshore Racing Congress, the event continues a proud tradition that began with the 1980 Olympic sailing regatta in Tallinn.