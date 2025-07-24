The iconic Aphrodite Hills Resort has ushered in the new season with a series of renovations and aesthetic upgrades, further enriching its hospitality offering, enhancing its premium character and showcasing the unique charm of this extraordinary destination. Set in an idyllic location with panoramic views of the deep blue sea, the resort continues to evolve, blending authenticity with renewal through thoughtful interventions that touch every corner of the property.

The main pool has been revitalised, with a focus on comfort and contemporary design. The surrounding area has been fully refurbished with new flooring and elegant landscaping, complemented by modern, ergonomic outdoor furniture that marries practicality with refined style.

Introducing the brand-new Amelia Lounge – a completely fresh experience at Aphrodite Hills. This sophisticated terrace bar overlooks the hotel’s central pool and is inspired by the finesse of European hospitality. With stylish lounge areas, sleek furnishings, ambient lighting and a carefully-curated atmosphere, it provides the perfect setting for refined indulgence. From 6pm to midnight, it serves a “Refined Afternoon Tea Concept” with selected desserts, teas and coffees, alongside a premium selection of cocktails, spirits and a dedicated cigar menu. On selected Thursdays and Saturdays, live saxophone or violin performances add a further touch of elegance to summer evenings.

At the Village Square, the culinary scene has been further enriched with exciting new flavours. The enchanting “Hans & Gretel” delights with handmade ice cream in whimsical flavours like the popular Dubai chocolate, alongside lollipops, chimney cakes and other sweet creations served late into the night. Meanwhile, the other restaurants in the Village Square have enhanced their menus with new additions, offering guests even more variety and taste experiences.

Later this season, the fully revamped Beer Garden is set to launch, offering a relaxed atmosphere, refreshing beers and a flavourful menu including smash burgers, bratwurst, kebabs inspired by Greece, the Middle East and Asia, and fresh salads.

The resort continues to offer outstanding accommodation and leisure experiences, with the most impressive innovation coming from the world of golf. From August, Aphrodite Hills will become the first resort in Cyprus to integrate TrackMan™ Range technology – a revolutionary, data-driven training system offering interactive games and virtual rounds at world-famous courses. Perfect for players looking to refine their swing or simply enjoy some fun with friends. Complementing this, the new Starter Hut now welcomes golfers in a refreshed setting, offering a specially crafted menu featuring salads, sandwiches, bagels, burgers and healthy snacks.

Refurbishments are also under way across selected apartments and villas for rent, with modern upgrades designed to enhance comfort, visual appeal and privacy — ideal for both short and extended escapes, always in harmony with the resort’s identity and natural surroundings.

Finally, the summer season wouldn’t be complete without the return of the eighth annual Summer Music Festival, bringing sips, sounds and sunsets to the resort every Friday and on selected Wednesdays at 8.30pm, throughout July and August.

Discover the new experiences and available accommodation options at: aphroditehills.com