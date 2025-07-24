The Cyprus football association (CFA) has called on the government to extend the implementation of the new digital fan card, warning that delays and technical issues are already harming season ticket sales across the country.

CFA president Charis Loizides raised the alarm during a press conference on Tuesday, held to outline plans for the new futsal season. He said the current rollout of the fan card has become a serious concern for clubs, with very few supporters successfully registering through the new system.

Loizides confirmed he is in daily contact with government officials on the matter, describing the fan card as “one of the most urgent issues” now facing Cypriot football. He urged authorities to allow the old system to remain active for a few more months, so that both the old and new cards can function during a transition period.

His comments come after a growing number of complaints from fans struggling to obtain the card, which is now required for anyone over 18 to attend matches. Since June 1, all new fan cards must be issued through the digital citizen app, a platform run by the state to verify users via QR code.

Problems with the system were already flagged last month during a meeting between the research ministry, police, the private company managing the card, and the Cyprus sports organisation (KOA). KOA’s head of the fan card registry, Costas Solomou, confirmed the main difficulties were procedural, saying many users found the process confusing or inaccessible.

“The problems identified regarding the issuance of fan cards mainly concern procedural problems faced by fans,” he said.

KOA president Yiannis Ioannou said his office responded immediately after receiving a letter from clubs raising concerns.

“We are optimistic,” he said, noting that pensioners, many of whom do not use the digital app, were among the groups most affected.

“We are looking for a solution that is legally correct and easy to apply, without creating new problems.”

The government launched the new system to improve safety at stadiums and fight violence in sports. Fans over 18 are required to register through the digital citizen app, while alternative access remains available for minors aged 14 and up, foreign passport holders, and residents with ARC permits, who can still use the separate website fancard.cy.