Roads across the Limassol district were closed on Thursday as a wildfire which started on Wednesday afternoon continued to burn.

The road between the village of Trimiklini and the villages of Lania and Alassa, between Alassa and Lofou, between Kantou and Kividia, and between Ayios Amvrosios and Vouni are all closed, according to the police.

Due to the road closures, drivers who need to travel through areas of high risk are asked to use alternative routes.

To get between Limassol and Troodos, drivers are advised to use the road which passes through the villages of Palodia, Paramytha, Gerasa and Kalo Chorio to Agros.

Those travelling in the opposite direction are advised to use the route from Saittas and Ayios Mamas to Korfi.

Meanwhile, while other roads remain open, the police have increased patrols to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and prepare to close sections of road should the need arise.

The police are patrolling junctions in the villages of Apaesia, Monagri, Koukas, Pera Pedi, Erimi, Kantou, Pachna and Omodos.

The road towards the Kourris dam, Kantou to Kivides and the Palodia crossroads is also being patrolled.

The police have also asked the public to abide by the rules, as several areas are dangerous and inaccessible, because of the potential of fires retarting or electricity pylons falling on roadways.