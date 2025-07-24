A total of three villages impacted by the ongoing wildfire in the Limassol district have been reconnected to the electrical grid, electricity authority (EAC) spokeswoman Christina Papadopoulou confirmed on Thursday afternoon.

Speaking to the Cyprus Mail, she confirmed that power has been restored in the villages of Pachna, Alassa, and Silikou.

In addition, she said, the EAC has sent diesel generators to the villages of Vasa Koilaniou, Malia, Arsos, and Lofou, and will soon send further generators to Vouni, Ayios Therapontas, and Kivides.

“These generators will only be used to power the centre of the villages. Residential properties in affected areas which have been disconnected will not be reconnected for now, given the possible issues with safety which may arise in those properties,” she said.

Earlier, she had told the Cyprus News Agency that as much as 30 per cent of the grid in the impacted area had been damaged, and that more than 300 pylons, 30 transformers, and a substation had been destroyed.

She had also told CyBC radio on Thursday morning that the damage done to the area’s electrical infrastructure is “enormous”, and that crews on the ground had borne witness to “burnt cables and pylons”.

A total of 17 villages in the Limassol district, as well as parts of the Limassol suburb of Ypsonas, were without power due to the fire at some point on Thursday morning.