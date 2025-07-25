All outside and heavy work, as well as transport and deliveries, are set to halt at noon on Friday till 4pm, due to the heatwave.

The labour department called on all employers and self-employed to follow the guidelines that come with an orange high temperature warning.

It said the warning concerned work in inland areas below an altitude of 300 metres that are 10km from the coastline and in the highest mountains with an altitude of above 1,150 metres.

In other areas not affected by the orange warning, employers and the self-employed should assess the situation at their respective sites.

Workers are urged to drink plenty of water, take regular breaks and use fans wherever possible.

More information can be obtained on the labour department’s website or by calling 22879191 for Nicosia, 25827200 for Limassol, 24805327 for Larnaca, 26822715 for Paphos and 23819750 for Famagusta.