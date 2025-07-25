A loud explosion heard early on Friday morning in the area of the Latsia highway was put down to a burst tyre, police said.

The incident took place around 7am, when the truck was heading towards Nicosia and one of its rear tyres exploded. Drivers in the area reported a sudden loud bang, prompting police to arrive on the scene shortly after.

No injuries were reported, and the driver was unharmed.

The truck remained on the side of the road until the damaged tyre could be replaced.

Traffic was not significantly affected, though authorities did advise drivers to proceed with caution passing the stationary vehicle.

Police reminded all drivers, especially those operating heavy vehicles, to carry out routine inspections before setting off.