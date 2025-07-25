Strovolos mayor Stavros Stavrinides, deputy mayor Stella Sourmeli and other members of the municipal council visited the Tseriou Avenue construction site on Wednesday to review progress on the ongoing roadworks.

According to a statement released on Friday by the municipality, officials also spoke with local residents and business owners.

Mayor Stavrinides assured them that “every effort is being made to minimise inconvenience for road users.”

He added that the municipality remains in close contact with shopkeepers, recording their concerns and providing support where possible.

The mayor also urged the public to support businesses on Tseriou avenue during the construction period. “We have ensured that two-way traffic remains in place throughout the project, in order to maintain the street’s commercial activity,” he stated.

Municipal officers, along with representatives from contractor Cyfield and supervising engineers Vrahimis & Modinos were also present during the visit. They presented updates on construction progress and took note of issues raised by local residents, professionals, and members of the citizens’ initiative group for Tseriou Street.

The project, which began in November 2024, aims to upgrade the road into a modern two-lane artery without a central divider, while preserving the neighbourhood’s character and its commercial vitality, the municipality said.