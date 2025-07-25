A traditional festival arrives this weekend, and it is perhaps centred on the most Cypriot product of them all. Dedicated to Cyprus’ pride and joy, halloumi, the festival at Prastio Avdimou this Sunday will be full of local flavours and character. Get ready cheese fans for the Traditional Sheep & Goat Halloumi Festival.

“Halloumi is history. Halloumi is culture,” say organisers as they prepare the final details. “Halloumi made with sheep and goat’s milk, is considered the flag of authentic Cypriot cuisine and a part of the cultural heritage of Cyprus. Its history travels to the depths of the centuries, making it one of the oldest cheeses in the world. Its production is directly linked to the traditional rural life and social solidarity that characterises the community of Prastio Avdimou,” they add.

The Community Council and village groups organise a wholesome festival this Sunday with interactive and experience activities that will take visitors on a gastronomic, historical and even religious journey. Meanwhile facilitators will offer unique festival moments to children attending and of course, there will be plenty of halloumi and other milk-based Cyprus products to taste.

For the faithful, in addition to the rich traditional gastronomy and live music, the festival provides the opportunity to make a pilgrimage to the nearby chapel of St John the Theologian, where Father Athenodoros will talk about the history and art of iconography.

Activities begin at 5pm with an opening ceremony at the same time follow by traditional dances by the Prastiou-Persephone Dance Group at 6pm and live music from Enora band at 7pm. Throughout the festival, experiential gastronomic activities will take place such as halloumi-making and tasting at 5.30pm and games and activities for young ones from 5pm to 10pm.

A small farm with lambs will be open to visit while opportunities to get to know the village will be offered as well as a small train tour to its historic area. Back at the Multipurpose Centre, where the main festival will take place, 30 exhibitors with traditional gastronomy, cosmetics, arts and crafts on the theme of Cypriot cheese factories and tradition, milk and wool will set up stalls next to traditional food and drink options to complete the evening.

Traditional Sheep & Goat Halloumi Festival

Rural village festival celebrating halloumi with gastronomy, activities and tours. July 27. Multipurpose Centre, Prastio Avdimou. 5pm onwards. Tel: 99-427980, 99-410520