Two teenagers were charged in writing on Thursday in Larnaca in connection with the possession of drugs.

The bicycle police stopped a car on Athinon Avenue for a check and found that the driver was 17 and did not have a licence or insurance and also tested positive for use of drugs. There were also two 16-year-old passengers in the car.

The car was then searched and the police found five plastic pouches with a total of 5g of cannabis.

The 17-year-old and one of the passengers admitted the drugs were theirs.

All three were taken to the drug squad offices, where the two were charged in writing and will be summoned later.

Police investigations are ongoing.