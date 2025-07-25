“We made a very good start, the best half of the year we have had since 2020 in the top category of the NASCAR Euro Series Championship,” emphasised Vladimiros Tziortzis at a press conference to review his progress in the first half of 2025 in his sixth participation in the NASCAR European Championship.

The Cypriot driver, after the first three races in Spain, Italy and UK, is in 8th place in the general standings with 164 points, just two behind sixth place and within striking distance of the top three.

“We had a series of good finishes and collected a lot of points that put us in contention for the championship,” said Tziortzis. “If we remove the two worst results, which will be removed after the next race in the Czech Republic at the end of August, the difference is zero.”

The Cypriot professional driver also focused on the fact that the improved settings made to his car, a HTFX Ford Mustang, from the previous race at the Brands Hatch track in UK and in the testing that took place, will strengthen his effort to be on the podium in the three races that follow to complete the year.

Furthermore, he stressed that he is pleased with the consistency and stability shown by his new team, French SPEEDHOUSE. “They give me a car that doesn’t betray me with mechanical problems and I thank them very much.

“Being in a new team is certainly not the easiest to see results from the beginning, so it is positive that now the difference for the title is close,” and added emphatically: “Be sure that I will give my best so that we can achieve it and next October the European Champion’s Cup will be here in front of us.”

Double points in the last two races

The season will continue with the fourth race on August 30-31 at the Autodrom Most circuit in the Czech Republic, where the team still has three tests to do. This will be followed by the semi-finals at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben in Germany on September 20-21 and the final at Circuit Zolder in Belgium on October 11-12.

GOOD NEWS

Meanwhile, the Cypriot driver also announced the arrival in Cyprus of the president of the NASCAR Euro Series Championship, in the first week of November, when good news will be announced that has emerged to fulfill a major goal that has been set for a long time. More will be revealed in November.

At the press conference, Tziortzis also thanked those who are by his side in the effort to achieve his goals. His Platinum Sponsor, the company HTFX, and the supporters ALCO Filters, Psaltis Auto Parts, Panayiotides Gifts, Televantos Used Trucks, Sana Hiltonia and the Daytona Raceway.