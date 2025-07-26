Cabinet will approve the first plans to offer compensation to people whose property was damaged or destroyed by last week’s wildfire in Limassol when it convenes on Wednesday, according to reports on Saturday.

The Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported that the plans will be approved on Wednesday, and that the government aims “for compensation to be provided as soon as possible”.

Meanwhile, teams from the interior and agriculture ministries were in the field on Saturday attempting to record the damage caused by the fire, while the agriculture department is accepting applications for compensation from affected farmers who are not members of the Cyprus agricultural payments association (Capo).

Those applications can be filed at the village councils of Ayios Amvrosios, Ayios Georgious Silikou, Alassa, Vouni, Omodos and Pachna, or at the Keo office in the village of Malia.

The veterinary services also said they are recording the damage caused to livestock units impacted by the fire, and that this process will continue until Tuesday.

In addition, the distribution of animal feed began on Saturday.

CNA also reported that a tender for a new early warning system for wildfires is expected to be awarded next month.