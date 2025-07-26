A Cyprus-based company lost €458,000 worth of cryptocurrency after a hacker gained access to its digital wallet, the police said on Saturday.

The police said the incident took place in April, and that once the hackers gained access to the account, they “transferred various cryptocurrencies to other, unknown digital wallets”.

The case, they added, is now “in the hands of specialists from the cybercrime investigation branch”.

In light of the case, the police urged people to use digital wallets which have “strong security measures” and to only choose “reliable platforms which support two-factor authentication and encryption protocols”.

“It is also necessary to create complex and unique passwords for each account, while users are urged to be particularly cautions, avoiding suspicious applications and links which may lead to data theft,” the police said.

They also advised people to “be particularly vigilant”.