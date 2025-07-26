Cyprus has secured a key role in pioneering brain research through the participation of the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics (CING) in the European project META-BRAIN, formally announced on July 22 to mark World Brain Day.

CING, a recognised centre of excellence in healthcare, research and education, has officially joined the research consortium of META-BRAIN, short for MagnetoElectric and Ultrasonic Technology for Advanced BRAIN Modulation.

The project is one of the most advanced global initiatives aiming to develop next-generation, non-invasive technologies for modulating brain function in the context of neurological diseases.

META-BRAIN is funded by the European Union under Horizon Europe with a total budget of nearly €3.50 million.

CING is the sole Cypriot partner and brings to the project extensive expertise in neurology, genetics, bioinformatics, and mathematical brain modelling.

The institute’s inclusion in the META-BRAIN project was made possible through the Hop-On Facility, a European initiative designed to strengthen the involvement of countries with emerging research capacity in large-scale EU collaborations.

The participation of CING recognises its scientific excellence and strategic importance in fostering interdisciplinary research at the European level.

As part of its role in META-BRAIN, CING’s Department of Bioinformatics will explore how new non-invasive technologies, specifically magnetoelectric and ultrasonic interventions, can precisely influence brain function.

The team will develop mathematical models that simulate brain activity, ranging from the level of individual neurons to full neural networks.

This approach is expected to significantly enhance the project’s outcomes and could revolutionise the non-invasive treatment of neurological disorders.

The research is led by Dr Margarita Zachariou, Associate Scientist in the Department of Bioinformatics, who specialises in computational neuroscience, mathematical modelling of neurological conditions and the analysis of complex biomedical data.

The department serves as an innovation hub for personalised and predictive medicine, integrating systems biology, artificial intelligence and computational neuroscience.

“The participation in META-BRAIN is a strategic opportunity to develop innovative scientific tools for understanding brain function and predicting the effects of non-invasive technologies,” said Dr Zachariou.

“We hope this approach will contribute to more effective and personalised treatments for patients with neurological disorders,” she added.

CING’s role in META-BRAIN strengthens its position as a leading centre for translating basic research into clinical application and further establishes Cyprus as a key contributor to cutting-edge European research.

This new collaboration enhances the institute’s international profile and highlights Cyprus’ contribution to the global scientific effort to improve human health through research and technology.

META-BRAIN has received funding under the European Union’s Horizon Europe research and innovation framework programme through Grant Agreement No. 101130650.

More information about the project is available at https://meta-brain.eu/.