Amazon.com (AMZN.O) has expanded its same-day delivery service to include perishable items such as strawberries, milk, meats, and frozen meals for Prime subscribers, the company said this week.

The move positions Amazon to compete more directly with grocery delivery services like Walmart+ (WMT.N) and Instacart. Customers in over 1,000 US cities—including Phoenix, Raleigh, and Tampa—can now receive groceries within hours.

By the end of 2025, Amazon aims to extend this service to 2,300 cities and invest $4 billion to offer same-day or next-day delivery to over 4,000 rural communities.

Previously, Prime grocery orders were fulfilled via Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods. The new service will use Amazon’s same-day delivery logistics to complete orders.

Prime members—who pay $14.99 monthly or $149 annually—can receive same-day delivery free on orders over $25. Walmart+ members, by comparison, pay $98 annually for same-day delivery, with some orders arriving in as little as 30 minutes.

Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores, said, “Amazon shoppers can order groceries alongside electronics or home improvement items and have everything delivered within hours in a single cart.”

While Amazon focuses on expanding its US grocery services, it continues to face challenges in the UK, where supplier issues have hindered its physical store growth, according to the British Groceries Code Adjudicator.