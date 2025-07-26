Speeding fines incurred by people who were fleeing the wildfire which broke out in the Limassol district this week and were caught by mobile speed cameras will be cancelled, the legal service said on Saturday.

The legal service wrote in a post on social media that police chief Themistos Arnaoutis and deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides reached an agreement on the matter.

“The service’s intention is to accept the police’s proposal to cancel fines incurred during the period in question in the areas impacted by the recent fires in the Limassol district,” it said.

The police had announced on Thursday that mobile speed cameras in the Limassol district would not be in operation until Monday, saying that the decision had been made in light of the wildfire.