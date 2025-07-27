A 37-year-old Greek Cypriot man was arrested shortly after midnight on Sunday while driving near Prodromos village, found in possession of dangerous items including a flare and firecrackers. Police are investigating whether he may be linked to an alleged plan to start fires in the area.

The arrest took place during routine patrols by police in the Troodos mountains, where firefighting teams remain on high alert for possible reignitions following a deadly forest fire that destroyed homes and claimed two lives. Officers stopped the man’s vehicle near the Prodromos roundabout as part of a broader fire prevention operation.

A search of the car uncovered one hand-held flare, 22 firecrackers, a folding club, a pointed pocket knife, a slingshot, and several iron pellets. Police handcuffed the man at the scene. He was arrested for carrying prohibited items and is expected to appear before a court on Sunday, where investigators will request a detention order.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the man had tried to start a fire, but police say they are examining his possible link to reports of organised arson. According to a report on Reporter, intelligence had been received suggesting deliberate fire-setting was being planned in the area. The case is being handled by the Morphou crime detection department, which is leading a broader investigation into multiple fires across Cyprus. Increased patrols are now taking place in the wider Troodos region.

The heightened concern follows one of the worst wildfires in recent memory. More than 125 square kilometres of forest and residential land were burnt. Two people died, and 191 homes were destroyed. Civil defence has so far assisted 160 displaced individuals, placing them in temporary shelters including hotels, apartments, and private homes. Emergency crews remain stationed in the area, battling hotspots and watching for flare-ups due to shifting weather conditions. The police have appealed to the public to come forward with any information related to suspicious activity.

Firefighting forces are working around the clock, as investigations continue into what caused the devastating blazes. Officials are urging calm but warn that the risk of further incidents remains high.