The Cyprus department of meteorology has issued a new orange-level warning for extreme temperatures on Sunday, as the island remains under the grip of a heatwave.

The warning is in effect until 5pm on Sunday. Authorities say temperatures are expected to reach a blistering 43C in inland areas, while mountain regions will see highs of around 33C. Meteorologists explain that the sweltering conditions are caused by a seasonal low-pressure system and a mass of hot air currently affecting the region. This combination is pushing temperatures well above the seasonal average.

Winds will initially blow from the southeast at light speeds, shifting later to southwesterly or northwesterly directions at light to moderate levels. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Some areas may see light mist or fog along with low cloud cover. Winds will be light, mainly from the northwest to northeast, and the sea will stay calm to slightly rough. Nighttime temperatures will drop to 27C inland, 25C on the coasts, and 24C in the mountains.

Looking ahead, the weather on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday is forecast to stay mostly clear. However, a gradual drop in temperature is expected through midweek. By Wednesday, temperatures should return to normal for this time of year, according to the meteorology department.

Residents are urged to avoid outdoor activity during peak heat hours and stay hydrated. The health ministry and civil protection services are monitoring the situation closely.