A 17-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday morning in Larnaca, as part of a police investigation into a stabbing incident.

According to the police communication branch, officers were carrying out routine checks on the Finikoudes coastal front and nearby areas when they stopped the teenager around 3.30am in the city centre. During the check, officers found an opening knife in his possession. The knife had an 8-centimetre blade ending in a sharp point. The boy was arrested on the spot by members of the Larnaca crime prevention unit.

Police confirmed that the arrest forms part of broader policing efforts to prevent violence in central Larnaca, especially during the summer months when crowds gather along the popular promenade. The teenager was taken to Larnaca central police station, where he remains in custody. Authorities said he will be charged in writing later today and then released. He is expected to be summoned to court at a later date.

The central police station continues to investigate whether the weapon is connected to a recent stabbing. No further details about the incident or possible victims have been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.